Video: Arsenal legend trolled for playing against goalkeepers who "couldn't even jump"

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been brutally trolled by his own son Shaun Wright-Phillips for playing during the days when, in his words, most goalkeepers “couldn’t even jump”.

Watch below for a rather heart-warming video of Wright with his son and his grandson as they compare their footballing abilities and discuss personality differences as well…

Wright enjoyed a superb playing career, most notably at Arsenal, where he became their all-time record goal-scorer until Thierry Henry overtook him a few years later.

Still, Wright-Phillips, who was a top player for Manchester City and Chelsea at his peak, clearly felt like poking a bit of fun at his dad by suggesting he played at a time when the standards were a bit higher.

D’margio Wright-Phillips also takes part in this interview, and is not yet a particularly big name, though he is currently at Stoke City after a spell with Man City’s academy earlier in his career.

