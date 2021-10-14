As La Liga action begins again, Barcelona will be hoping that Ansu Fati is close to a full return from his problematic knee injury.

With two league fixtures against Valencia and Real Madrid coming up within a week, not to mention a must-win Champions League fixture against Dynamo Kyiv, there’ll never be a better time for the 18-year-old to announce himself back on the big stage.

A goalscoring return against Levante would surely have lifted spirits around the club, though the striker can’t do it all on his own of course.

He is not, and will never be, Lionel Messi’s replacement, and that’s really not a pedestal that the club should be putting him on.

In any event, it’s believed that the player wants to continue at the club, and the club want to tie him down to a new deal.

However, as Sport report, the notion of him putting pen to paper before this weekend’s fixture against Valencia is a definite no-go.

That’s because the club and Jorge Mendes, Fati’s representative, are quite some way from an agreement on figures.

All the while that the various parties are still talking, there will be hope that a deal can be struck.

Keeping hold of one of the best strikers in the division will be a real statement from the Catalans, who need to give their fans some good news after a tumultuous period.