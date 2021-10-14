Bayern Munich have already discussed Haaland as a potential Lewandowski replacement

Erling Haaland remains one of the most sought after footballing talents in Europe, and if any interested parties firm up their initial enquiries next summer, it could be quite the auction.

Bayern Munich are the latest team to be linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund hit-man.

According to Bild, cited by Get German Football News, the Bavarians had been discussing the possibility of acquiring a striker for whom goals are a guarantee.

That description could also apply to Robert Lewandowski, and it’s believed that Haaland might well be the replacement for the Polish striking sensation.

Given that Haaland has been at home in the Bundesliga, a switch to the German top-flight’s best team could well appeal.

Erling Haaland

However, with clubs in Spain and England also reported to be interested, Haaland, guided by agent Mino Raiola, may decide that a move to a new country, and therefore a new experience, is preferred.

Wherever he eventually ends up, he isn’t going to come cheap.

It’s believed that, as a bare minimum, Haaland would command a €75m transfer fee (expected to be his buyout clause at Dortmund), a €30m yearly salary as well as an agents fee of around €30m-€40m for Raiola.

