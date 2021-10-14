Although he’s already appealed against his sentence, Bayern Munich star, Lucas Hernandez, is expected to enter prison voluntarily from next Tuesday in order to serve his six month sentence, handed down because of his failure to adhere to a restraining order.

He will have 10 days from the Tuesday within which to do so, and can choose the prison he wishes to attend, assuming his appeal fails, according to the Daily Star.

Back in 2017, the player, then with Atletico Madrid, was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend, Amelia Ossa Llorente.

After the row the pair were told not to go within 500 metres of each other, but ended up going on honeymoon.

MORE: Liverpool’s prodigal son to return?

Hernandez was arrested in June 2017 after landing in Madrid from a trip to Miami, whilst sentence was passed back in December 2019.

Now, the player is at the point where unless he gets a late stay of execution by the court, he will have to miss the rest of the current season in order to serve his punishment.

Transfermarkt detail the number of game that Hernandez has played for the Bavarians which indicate that he remains an important player for them.

Though they may be able to cover his absence, it clearly isn’t the best scenario for the club to have to deal with mid-season.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal legend trolled for playing against goalkeepers who “couldn’t even jump” Chelsea chief keen on potential €80m transfer, could land star in smart swap deal Tottenham Hotspur linked striker considering Juventus future

From the defender’s point of view, he will no doubt be hoping that a final appeal being heard by judges at Madrid’s Audiencia Provincial Court is successful.