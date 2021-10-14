Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has recently earned himself some very high praise from Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

With the latest international break now coming to an end, the Bees are preparing for their next Premier League match, which is scheduled to take place this weekend against Chelsea.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, which will see Frank’s Brentford try and continue their impressive start to life in England’s top-flight, the manager has heaped the praise on Blues’ centre-back and compatriot, Christensen.

“He has always been enormously intelligent on the pitch,” Frank told Danish outlet Bold (as translated by Metro) “Meaning very quick to anticipate all situations offensively and defensively.

“He is technically hugely strong for a defender in terms of bringing the ball forward, passing and making good choices.

“He is also foresighted and fast at the same time, so it’s almost the complete package.”

The reason for Frank’s public admiration is unknown, the talented boss could be looking to send his players a warning message ahead of the weekend’s important domestic tie, or he could even be hoping to turn the player’s head – especially considering his contract with the Blues has less than 12-months to run.

Christensen is one of three Chelsea defenders facing an uncertain future. Alongside teammates Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, Christensen has yet to agree to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge and could therefore either be sold in January or move for free next summer.

However, regardless of what the defender’s future holds – one thing is for sure, judging by Frank’s recent comments, should the Denmark international opt to depart London but remain in the Premier League, he won’t have to look too far to find a manager willing to welcome him.