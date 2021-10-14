Carragher slams Man Utd legends for letting Solskjaer off the hook because “he’s their mate”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at his fellow pundits, Gary Neville and Roy Keane, for the way they seem to make excuses for the poor performance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils have not made the most convincing start to the season and it looks like Solskjaer is bound to come under more pressure as he seems to struggle to take these players to the next level.

Solskjaer has now been given plenty of time to build a squad, and plenty of money to sign some world class talents, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane joining this summer.

MORE: Hummels sends message to Haaland over potential Man Utd transfer

Carragher is annoyed, however, that Neville and Keane seem to keep on pointing the finger at other problems at the club, suggesting the Glazers need to be backing the manager with even more expensive signings.

It’s interesting to see one pundit criticise two colleagues like this, with the former Liverpool defender clearly feeling they’re letting their personal attachment to their old team-mate affect their judgement.

“The two of them just make excuses for Ole because they played with him and he’s their mate,” Carragher told the Tony Bellew Is Angry podcast.

“They were saying, ‘they can’t win the league, they still lack this, they still lack that, the Glazers aren’t putting enough money in, they should be going for Harry Kane’.

‘I’m sitting there thinking, ‘you’ve just signed a player that’s won the Champions League four times, you’ve just spent £75million on a winger. You finished second last season, you didn’t lose a game away from home all season’, and I’m like… ‘there’s only one step to go!'”

He added: “Ole wasn’t too happy with the column, but I just said it’s time the excuses stop at Manchester United, I’m sick of it.

“It’s always, ‘they still lack this, they lack that’ – every player’s on £50m! You go through the whole team, it’s unbelievable!”

Even the most die-hard Man Utd fans must see where Carragher is coming from here, though in fairness many fans won’t share Neville and Keane’s personal loyalty to Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician is undoubtedly a club legend from his playing days, but fans won’t put up with these unconvincing results and performances for much longer.