With only a couple of months before the opening of the January transfer window, Chelsea don’t have long to tie Antonio Rudiger down to a new contract.

His current deal runs out at the end of the 21/22 Premier League campaign, meaning he is free to talk to other clubs as from January 1 next year.

MARCA are reporting that, at this stage, both player and club are poles apart in terms of what the Blues will offer in terms of salary and what the player’s expectations are.

That could let in Real Madrid who, as MARCA also note, are interested in acquiring the centre-back’s services.

A defensive lynchpin, it’s clear why Los Blancos would already be showing their hand.

Real sit top of La Liga at present, but they’ve looked anything but solid at the back, particularly when they’ve been put under pressure.

There’s a real need to stem the flow and tighten up the back line in games, something that Rudiger does with aplomb at Chelsea.

As a supplementary attacking presence too, the German would be an asset for Carlo Ancelotti’s side at both ends of the pitch, and at 28 years of age he remains in his footballing prime.

Calm in possession, strong in the tackle and a real leader when needed, he’s just what Real are lacking, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Florentino Perez making a splash for him sooner rather than later.

Chelsea’s pain would, evidently, be Real Madrid’s gain.