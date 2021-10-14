Following their recent £300m takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium, Newcastle United, majority-owned by cash-rich Mohammad Bin Salman, are now the world’s wealthiest football club by quite some distance.

In light of the stunning news last week that the Magpies had bid farewell to former owner Mike Ashley, it was claimed that the Premier League’s other 19 teams had requested an emergency meeting with the league’s officials.

According to a recent report from The Sun, one anonymous club official has lifted the lid on how the meeting went.

“This is such a mess,” the source said. “Why hasn’t the board resigned?

“It was very heated and there was an awful lot of criticism aimed at the board. They will know this is serious.”

It has been noted alongside the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, many of the league’s mid-table sides, such as Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton were among the meeting’s loudest voices.

MORE: Brentford manager heaps praise on soon-to-be Chelsea free agent

Although very little can be done to prevent the takeover now it has already been agreed and gone through, it is understood that many clubs are still furious with the Premier League for sanctioning the deal.