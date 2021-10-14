Liverpool interested in risky January transfer window deal as player made available

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a surprise move to bring Philippe Coutinho back to the club as Barcelona make him available in the January transfer window.

The Brazil international has been a major flop in his time at Barcelona, despite previously looking world class in his Liverpool days, and it’s hard to predict what could be in store for him next.

Some Liverpool fans, and indeed supporters of other big clubs, may well feel Coutinho still has something to offer at the highest level, as he’s one of a number of talented players to struggle in this Barca set-up in recent times.

Most Reds fans, however, will surely be surprised by this link from El Chiringuito in the tweet below…

It’s suggested that the Merseyside giants are looking into a second spell for Coutinho as he’s made available by Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Liverpool will surely feel they sold Coutinho at just the right time, and there’s little sense in bringing him back when his best days seem to be far behind him.

Of course, if the 29-year-old could get back to his best with a return to Anfield, it could be a fine move, but it just seems a gamble that the club would probably feel is not worth taking right now.

Philippe Coutinho to return to Liverpool?
Jurgen Klopp has plenty of quality in attack in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, so it would surely take someone better than Coutinho for the club to consider making changes in that area of the pitch.

