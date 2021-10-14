Video: Erling Haaland pulls off incredible trick shot with three footballs

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has showed off his incredible shooting accuracy with this brilliant video on Twitter.

Watch below as the Norway international piles three footballs on top of each other (an impressive feat in itself!) and hits each of them at a target right in the corner…

Haaland has a stunning record in his Dortmund career and even if this video is just a bit of fun, it gives you some idea of the remarkable quality of his finishing.

Judging from his reaction at the end, the 21-year-old looks like he even surprised himself with this stunt.