Bid prepared: Arsenal working on €40m deal to beat Liverpool to classy attacker

Arsenal are reportedly working on a €40million transfer bid for Real Betis attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, who is also wanted by their Premier League rivals.

The Frenchman seems to be considering his future with Betis, according to the latest transfer news from Spain, and it could be that English football will be his next destination.

Fekir was close to joining Liverpool during his time at former club Lyon, and it seems the Reds, along with fellow Merseysiders Everton, retain an interest in signing the 28-year-old.

Arsenal, however, are now stepping up their interest, with reports claiming the Gunners could try their luck with a €40m bid for Fekir this January.

Mikel Arteta will surely be keen to strengthen his attack after a slow start to the season, with Fekir perhaps a necessary upgrade on struggling performers like Nicolas Pepe.

Fekir can operate in a variety of attacking positions, either as a false-9, winger, or more of a central playmaker.

Arsenal are arguably a little weak in all of those areas, so Fekir could be the perfect fit to come in and offer something different.

It will be interesting to see, however, if Arteta can persuade Fekir to join them over a club like Liverpool right now, given the Gunners’ poor state.