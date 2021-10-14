Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca is reportedly one of the leading candidates in the frame to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager.

The Magpies seem almost certain to hire someone new to replace the struggling Bruce, with Fonseca impressing in his time at Roma and attracting interest from other big clubs in recent times.

Tottenham came close to hiring Fonseca in the summer before changing their minds at the last minute and going for Nuno Espirito Santo instead, but the Portuguese tactician could still make his way to the Premier League.

The Mirror claim Fonseca is in line for the Newcastle job following the club’s £305m Saudi takeover, with the new owners likely to have big ambitions for the club.

Fonseca might not be quite in the same league as some of the other names mentioned, such as Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane, but he’d still be an ambitious appointment.

Reports also claim NUFC are looking to totally revamp the club’s training ground as Amanda Staveley thinks the current facilities are “really awful”.