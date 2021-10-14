“Arsene changed my life” – Arsenal legends pay tribute to Arsene Wenger in new documentary

Arsenal legends have come together to pay tribute to Arsene Wenger in a new documentary that looks like a must-see, not only for Gooners, but all football fans.

Wenger spent an incredible 22 years as Arsenal manager, and the Frenchman is sure to go down as one of the greatest to have ever coached in the Premier League.

There’s now a new documentary coming out on Wenger, and the trailer below has some quotes from some of the club’s all-time great players like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright.

Henry says Wenger changed his life, while Vieira comments that he felt ready to die for the manager when he was out on the pitch…

Arsène Wenger: Invincible. The definitive story. In his own words. Watch the Official Trailer. Coming November 2021. Follow @WengerFilm for updates. Preorder now: https://t.co/iyET5yzocm#WengerFilm pic.twitter.com/3owVZBgIz7 — Arsène Wenger: Invincible (@WengerFilm) October 14, 2021

It’s certainly worth remembering just how much Wenger launched the careers of those two players in particular, who were struggling before they joined Arsenal.

Vieira was warming the bench at AC Milan before Wenger made him a key part of his midfield, and later named him club captain.

Henry, meanwhile, was struggling at Juventus and was slow to get going at Highbury as well, before Wenger transformed him into one of the great forwards of the modern era, and arguably the best ever player to play in England.

This is sure to be a great watch!