Man City attacker set for sidelines after breaking foot on international duty

Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola will not be happy after recent reports suggested Spanish attacker Ferran Torres is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Marca, who claims the attacker recently fractured his football while away on international duty.

Since moving to Manchester City from Valencia last summer, Torres, 21, has been a revelation for the Citizens.

Having featured in 43 matches, in all competitions, the 21-year-old has already racked up an impressive 16 goals and four assists.

However, his most recent injury is now expected to keep him out for over a month and that news will serve as a major blow to Guardiola, who is already forced to navigate his way through a tough season with just one outright striker at his disposal.

MORE: Former Man Utd ace worried about two players vs Leicester but urges Solskjaer to stick with this front three

Torres is now likely to be on the sidelines until around December and with the Citizens set for a domestic clash against rivals Manchester United and also a European tie against Paris-Saint Germain, Guardiola will now be sent back to the tactical drawing board.

It isn’t just Manchester City who will suffer from Torres’ absence though – his country will now be without him for their final two competitive international matches before next year’s World Cup 2022.

Spain is set to face Greece and Sweden before the end of next month and although they’re nailed on to qualify, Torres’ absence from Luis Enrique’s tactical plans will be far from ideal as the country looks to build another championship-winning side.