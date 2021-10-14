(Video) Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira scores ridiculous free-kick for Flamengo

Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira scored an absolute belter for Flamengo during their clash with Juventude.

Pereira was previously considered one of the hottest prospects at Old Trafford, but has struggled to deliver on the promise he showed during his younger years.

That said, the Brazilian does have a ‘golazo’ in his locker, as he showed during Man United’s pre-season triumph over Brentford, prior to his departure on loan.

Pereira is wasting no time showing the Flamengo faithful what he’s capable of, either. Have a look at this quite ridiculous free-kick he netted tonight against Juventude.

Andreas Pereira just scored this rocket of a free-kick for Flamengo ?#MUFC loanee loving life in Brazil. His 3rd goal. Pereira’s goal was the first direct free-kick for Flamengo in #Brasileiro in 3 years & 125 days @OptaJoao.@simpraisa #CRF pic.twitter.com/kMJ9AYSquc — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) October 13, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Premiere

ANDREAS PEREIRA, WHAT A STRIKE ? pic.twitter.com/T4Xx1tHE5M — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 13, 2021

With Pereira set to be 26-years-old come January, you feel as though the opportunity has passed for him to establish himself among the Man United first-team squad.

That said, he has all the necessary talent to have an excellent career elsewhere, as he his proving during his loan stint back in his native Brazil.

Even if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no intention of including Pereira in his first-team squad, there’s no doubt he’ll be watching on in admiration tonight…