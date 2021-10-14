Newcastle United are reportedly planning to invest huge amounts of money to improve their training facilities and stadium.

The Magpies were bought by a Saudi consortium last week and it looks like there could be exciting times ahead for the club as they’re linked with big name managers and players.

On top of that, Sky Sports report that Newcastle board director Amanda Staveley thinks the club’s training facilities are “really awful” and wants to revamp them.

“There’s no point having fantastic players if there’s nowhere suitable for them to train,” Staveley added.

The report adds that there is plenty of money for NUFC to spend because Mike Ashley’s recent prudency in the transfer market should mean the club can be on the right side of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope that the new owners make sensible investments that can improve performances and results in the long-term, rather than just chasing the biggest signings.

Still, buying top players will also be exciting to watch for the Toon Army, with the new regime supposedly looking to put together a squad that can win the Premier League title in the next five to ten years.