“No doubt” Ronaldo Nazario says which player should win Ballon d’Or award

Following recent confirmation of this year’s 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist, former Brazil striker and legend of the game Ronaldo Nazario has weighed in on which player should lift the prestigious award.

This year sees a wealth of talent in with a chance of winning the French-founded award, including Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

However, Ronaldo has claimed that the rightful winner should be Real Madrid and France forward, Karim Benzema.

Posting on his official social media recently, the ex-Inter Milan marksman said: “No doubt my candidate for Ballon d’Or is Benzema. Best striker, brutal level for 10 years and champion over everything. Don’t you think?”

Given the Brazilian’s reasoning for favouring Benzema, it is hard to disagree.

Throughout his glittering career, the current Real Madrid star has racked up 355 goals and 177 assists in 717 matches, in all competitions, lifting 29 major trophies, including four Champions League, along the way.

The 33-year-old’s latest title win came earlier this week when he help guide Les Bleus to a famous Nations League win following a final victory over Spain.

Benzema’s contributions on the night saw the footballing world stunned after he unleashed a devasting strike from the edge of his opponent’s box. The Frenchman’s effort single-handedly dragged his country level after Spain had taken the lead earlier in the match.

Fellow countryman Kylian Mbappe then fired Didier Deschamps’ side into a narrow lead before Les Bleus were crowned kings of the tournament.

