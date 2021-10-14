Bid prepared: Arsenal set to launch €30m offer for winger in January transfer window

Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer around €30million for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang in the upcoming January transfer window.

The talented 22-year-old has really caught the eye for Brugge in recent times, and it looks like Arsenal are now determined to firm up their interest in him in the months ahead.

According to Voetbal 24, the Gunners could try launching a €30m bid for Lang this January, though the Belgian side are expected to hold out for more like €40m for the in-form attacker.

Lang has previously had a spell at Ajax, but it’s at Brugge that he’s really come into his own, and it’s not too surprising that a club like Arsenal now seems to be very interested in him.

Even if he’s relatively unproven at the very highest level, the Netherlands international looks like he could be an upgrade on the under-performing Nicolas Pepe in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal pinned a lot of their hopes onto Pepe after his big move from Lille in 2019, but it’s just not worked out for the Ivory Coast international at all, and it might be time to make a change.

Lang might not be the established star Arsenal need to get back to the top as quickly as they’d like, but he clearly has big potential and would surely be an asset for the side provided he adjusted to life in the Premier League better than Pepe has.