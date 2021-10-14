“Not a real footballer” These Chelsea fans slam player’s woeful training effort

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante scored an excellent goal during a recent training session, however, it has been another player who has caught the attention of onlooking Blues fans.

The recent clip, which was posted on Chelsea’s official social media channels, shows the French Ballon d’Or nominee dribbling his way through past his teammates before poking the ball into the back of the net.

However, while some have hailed the defensive midfielder’s recent efforts, many have been quick to slam centre-back Malang Sarr for what they have perceived to be some truly woeful defending.

Having joined the Blues last summer following a free transfer from French side Nice, Sarr, 22, spent last season out on loan with Portuguese giants Porto.

Now back with the Blues for the new 2021-22 season, the young French defender will be looking to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans.

However, the 22-year-old may be facing a struggle to convince Tuchel, as well as some of the club’s fans, that he is the right man for the job – especially if a recent training clip is anything to go by.

The centre-back, who has been known to play either side of a defensive pairing, was spotted lunging into a tackle which not only saw him execute poor technique, it also allowed teammate Kante to glide straight past him before finishing the chance off.

Reacting to the clip, several Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts. Below are some of the best reactions.

This Sarr is not a real footballer https://t.co/PMZoJpLVwc — Rola (@kofoworola__a) October 14, 2021

Sarr made him look lik Messi — PrometheusTV (@TvPrometheus) October 14, 2021

if kante can do this to Malang Sarr, imagine what would the likes of Mahrez, Saint Maximin and Salah would do to him — Quintin (@TeoWest77) October 14, 2021

Sarr? — turbo timo (@clinicaltimo) October 14, 2021

That guy is washed — Danqy blue_ke (@Danqy2) October 14, 2021

Kante just sent Sarr on permanent loan ?? — Nelsedos (@nelsed0s) October 14, 2021