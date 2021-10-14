Arsenal are reportedly ready to bid around €12million for the transfer of Lanus youngster Pedro de la Vega.

The 20-year-old looks an outstanding talent after catching the eye in his native Argentina, and Todo Fichajes claim the Gunners have been in talks over a possible deal with him for a while now.

The report suggests De la Vega has also attracted interest from Manchester City, but it seems Arsenal are set to firm up their interest with an offer of around €12m to bring him to north London.

Arsenal have a decent record of finding top young players, so if they can get this move done it could end up being a bargain in the long run.

Of course, De la Vega is yet to prove himself in a more competitive league, but one imagines Arsenal would look to bed him in slowly rather than throwing him in at the deep end.

The Argentina Under-20 international could end up being a fine option for Mikel Arteta’s side at some point in the future, especially with Willian leaving in the summer and Nicolas Pepe’s signing not really working out as expected.

Gabriel Martinelli is another player to recently move to Arsenal from South America at a young age, and the club will hope to enjoy similar success here as they target De la Vega.