Despite all of Barcelona’s recent troubles, they really did unearth an absolute gem last season in teenage sensation, Pedri.

The midfielder played over 70 games for club and country in an astonishing debut season, and looked completely at home throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

It’s no wonder then that the club were keen to tie him down to a new deal, particularly with the likes of Liverpool circling, as the Daily Mirror reported as far back as April.

At just 18 years of age, Pedri has already become a mainstay of the Barca midfield, so his new buyout clause shouldn’t really have come as any surprise.

According to Goal, talks between player and club have accelerated, and to that end, full agreement on a contract that’s expected to last until 2026 with a €600m buyout clause shouldn’t be too far away.

If the Catalan club are going to get out of the malaise that they currently find themselves in, it was imperative that Pedri re-signed with them, as a start point.

There are other young players that president, Joan Laporta, will need to speak to, in order to see if a new agreement can be reached too.

If the likes of Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Gavi and others follow suit, within a year two, Barcelona can expect to be back where they belong.

That’s because all play without fear but with a real undiluted enjoyment of the game, making them eminently watchable again.

There’s an exuberance about their youthfulness, and, moreover, they understand what it means to represent the club.

Once Pedri is announced, that will be a real boon for a club so readily under the cosh of late.