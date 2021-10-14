Desperate times call for desperate measures, and it seems abundantly clear that those Premier League clubs that have South American players within their ranks, want them back to work as soon as practicable after the international break.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City as well as Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds, Everton and Aston Villa are preparing to pay a six figure sum to hire private jets in order that their players arrive back in time for this weekend’s set of fixtures.

Each player will therefore be transported to the airport immediately after the conclusion of their respective matches.

The Liverpool contingent only have 35 hours before the end of their match on Friday and the start of the Saturday lunchtime game against Watford in what will be Claudio Ranieri’s opening game as Hornets manager.

It’s worth pondering the question, more from an ethical standpoint than financial, as to whether such an operation is worthwhile.

Clearly, the players involved are important to their clubs, but rushing them back and expecting them to play the fullest part this weekend, whilst probably trying to fight jet lag and only having rested in a pressurised aircraft, is hardly the best preparation.

Further, being so early in the season, even if results weren’t as expected, there’s plenty of time for the clubs involved to turn things around.

The situation would be a lot more understandable if it was coming towards the end of the campaign when points and trophies are at stake.