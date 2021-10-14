With Newcastle getting ready to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend in what’s expected to be a sell-out St. James’ Park, the usual duties need to be attended to beforehand.

The manager’s pre-match press conference is a ritual that some appear to detest, particularly when results might aren’t as good as they could be.

In Steve Bruce’s case that’s been most weeks of late, and unfortunately, it appears that he’ll have to face the music at least one more time, and this one could be the most difficult of all.

Respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has tweeted that the new owners of the Magpies are seeking a new manager, however, in light of the fact they haven’t yet made that appointment, Bruce will need to fulfil the press conference obligation.

It would be a huge surprise if the questions from journalists weren’t 90 percent about Bruce’s own future, and that’s really an unfair position to put him in.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is set to face the media tomorrow on press conference. There’s still no replacement – #NUFC board working to appoint new manager but want to be 100% sure on candidate before sacking Bruce. ???? #Newcastle Talks will continue in the next hours/days. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2021

Bruce has arguably suffered because of Mike Ashley’s apparent refusal to invest in the squad, leaving his manager to bear the brunt of supporter ire.

The assumption is that Bruce will still be in charge for the weekend’s game, which would be his 1000th as a manager.

If he is to be shortly relieved of his duties, a win in front of a partisan home crowd would be a fine way to finish and provide Bruce will a little filip after weeks of aggravation.