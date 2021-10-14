Tottenham Hotspur linked striker considering Juventus future

Tottenham Hotspur may need some striking cover for Harry Kane and one player they could turn their attention to is on-loan Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Following his move last summer, Morata, 28, is currently out on loan with Juventus.

Despite the Spanish striker’s temporary move not scheduled to end until the end of this season, recent reports have suggested there are no guarantees he will choose to make his move to Turin permanent.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, who claims that although the 28-year-old has a good working relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri, he is undecided on his future due to ‘The Old Lady’s’ interest in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Morata’s uncertainty could lead to him favouring a move elsewhere and according to Calciomercato, one club that could be interested in bringing him is Daniel Levy’s Spurs.

It has been noted that should Kane secure a long-awaited transfer next summer, Morata could be the ideal replacement with the Londoners prepared to pay the £30m (€35m) fee Atletico Madrid would demand for a permanent sale.

Although Morata is a proven goalscorer among Europe’s top-flights, the fact he spent a previous brief spell with Spurs’ arch-rivals Chelsea could spark immediate pressure if he were to join forces with Nuno Espirito Santo next season.

However, with Kane underperforming in recent weeks and the England international clearly desiring major silverware, should the Londoners finally bid farewell to their record goalscorer, they could certainly find worse replacements than Atletico’s on-loan striker.

Since making his senior professional debut at the end of 2010, the 28-year-old has gone on to feature in 455 matches, in all competitions, scoring 171 goals and adding a further 66 assists, along the way.