(Video) Barcelona announce wonderkid’s contract extension

Barcelona has announced that they have successfully extended Pedri’s contract until 2026.

Pedri, 18, joined the Catalan giants in 2018 following a £18m move from Las Palmas.

Since his emergence in the side’s senior first-team, the teenager has been a revelation and is now widely regarded as one of Europe’s most talented youngsters.

Despite still being just 18-years-old, the fact the club, which is suffering from decimated finances, has extended one of their best player’s contracts, will undoubtedly be welcomed news.

Since making his Barcelona debut 12-months ago, the talented teenager has gone on to feature in 56 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 10 goals, along the way.

