The United States fell behind early on in the FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against Costa Rica, conceding a goal in the match’s first minute.

Nonetheless, manager Gregg Berhalter’s squad didn’t allow for the terrible start to snowball in another off night following their loss to Panama over the weekend. FC Barcelona right-back Sergiño Dest made up for his blunder on the Costa Rica goal by providing a strike that Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas couldn’t stop to make it 1-1.