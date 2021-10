After two road draws against Mexico and Jamaica, Canada capped off their trio of FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures at home against a formidable opponent in Panama.

For the first hour of the match, both teams exchanged goals. Then, at the 66th-minute mark, Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies scored a sensational strike.

The 20-year-old used an incredible individual effort and an example of never giving up on a ball that’s heading out the field of play to score Canada’s second goal.