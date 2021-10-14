Claudio Ranieri really has jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire in terms of the run of fixtures his new Watford side need to negotiate over the next few weeks.
The Italian’s brief will almost certainly be a very simple one for this season; gain enough points to ensure that the Hornets stay in the division.
Easier said than done when your first eight fixtures include Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United and Man City.
Owner, Gino Pozzo, has a ‘hire ’em and fire ’em’ reputation as far as managers go, with six coming and going in the past three years.
There needs to be stability at the club and if Ranieri can achieve even that, it will be a success of sorts.
His charges need to hit the ground running in every game in order to give themselves the best chance, though it will be a tall order initially.
Discussing the same on talkSPORT, pundits Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour where shocked that so many of the Premier League’s big boys were facing the Hornets one after the other.
Southampton have been identified as the most winnable game of the first eight, though if Ranieri can work his magic, a point here or there could be vital come the end of the campaign.