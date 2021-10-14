Video: Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters want to see striker Raúl Jiménez convert a penalty kick for Mexico

This international window marks the first time Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raúl Jiménez has suited up for the Mexico national team since the scary head injury.

Jiménez didn’t play for Mexico and didn’t play in the September qualifying fixtures, but he made his return this month, and despite not scoring a goal in his first two games, the 30-year-old came in as a substitute against El Salvador.

Mexico was awarded a penalty kick during injury time, and Jiménez took the penalty and converted to seal the three points for El Tri in San Salvador.