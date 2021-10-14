There continues to be an awful lot of focus on heading in football being one of the root causes of ex-football players getting dementia.

Indeed, research at Glasgow University found that former footballers were three and a half times more likely to die from brain disease, linked to heading.

In order to combat the issue, children under 11 years of age are already forbidden to head a ball in training, according to the BBC.

Now, Manchester United women have taken things a step further.

According to the Daily Mail, they are working with a virtual reality headset which can mimic the in game experience without the physical impact.

MORE: Liverpool’s prodigal son to return?

Far from being a gimmick, the innovation could, potentially, help with the earlier onset of dementia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rezzil HQ – Official (@rezzil.hq)

Too many ex-players have recently succumbed to the disease, or are currently living with it, such as Jack Charlton, Nobby Stiles, Sir Bobby Charlton and Ray Wilson according to Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Former Man Utd ace worried about two players vs Leicester but urges Solskjaer to stick with this front three Bayern Munich have already discussed Haaland as a potential Lewandowski replacement Desperate Premier League clubs hire private jet for swift South American player return after internationals

Technology is there to innovate and provide other ways of working and, on the face of it, using Virtual Reality in this instance not only seems a sensible and long-term solution, but one that needs to be rolled out across the country as soon as practicable.