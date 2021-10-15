Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly a wanted man.

The 30-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2017, bagging 50 Premier League goals along the way, but his time in North London could soon be over.

Lacazette’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season when he would be able to leave on a free transfer.

Overseas clubs will be able to open talks regarding a pre-contract agreement once his deal enters its final six months and La Razon are claiming that there is interest from both Italy and Spain.

The Spanish publication names Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Milan as possible suitors for the Frenchman, while adding that the La Liga duo may also consider signing him for more than nothing in January, rather than waiting for his contract to run out.

Should Lacazette leave in January, La Razon suggest that Sevilla could hold a trump card in negotiations because the Gunners are keen on Youssef En-Nesyri.

En-Nesyri, 24, scored 18 La Liga goals for Sevilla last season and is a regular name on Morocco’s team sheet, having won 40 caps and scored 11 times at full international level for the African country.

He is significantly taller than Lacazette at 6′ 2″, but En-Nesyri is not just a big target man. He is comfortable playing wide from the left, as well as operating the role of central striker.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal could use Lacazette to get a significant discount on En-Nesyri, but such a move would likely appeal to a lot of Gunners fans, who must be desperate to avoid seeing another big name leave for free.

Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla both departed as free agents in recent times, while the Gunners also lost out on Mesut Ozil, whose contract was terminated six months before expiry this year.

Lacazette was Arsenal’s club-record signing when he arrived from Lyon for £46.5m, as reported by BBC Sport in 2017.

But since then Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ben White have all joined the Gunners for larger fees, according to transfermarkt.