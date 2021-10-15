Arsenal look to take advantage as Juventus star heads towards the exit door

Arsenal could reportedly move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot when the January transfer window opens.

Rabiot is somewhat of an enigma. A clearly talented player, who has played at a high level for club and country, but often frustrates and underperforms when his team are relying on him to produce.

The Frenchman began his career at Paris Saint-Germain before eventually moving on to Juventus. Now 26-years-old and approaching what are usually considered the prime years for a midfielder, there is some suggestion that he could be set to depart Turin this winter.

According to Fichajes, Rabiot’s days as a Juventus player are numbered, with Mikel Arteta thought to be waiting in the wings to bring him to Arsenal when the January transfer window opens.

As is reported by Transfermarkt, Rabiot is under contract with Juve until the summer of 2023, but when a potentially discontented player enters the final 18 months of their deal, that’s when the alarm bells begin the ring.

It remains to be seen if Rabiot would be willing to sign for a club who are currently not competing in European football and have only an outside chance of qualifying for even the UEFA Europa Conference League this time around.

Arsenal are a big club, though, and the prospect of pairing Rabiot in central midfield with Thomas Partey is a pretty mouthwatering one. We’ll have to wait and see if it comes to fruition this winter.