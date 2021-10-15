Video: Arsene Wenger gives reasons why players and fans are central to his World Cup plans

As of this moment, Arsene Wenger’s plans for a biennial World Cup haven’t perhaps been given the due consideration that they deserve.
What’s interesting in his latest comments, where, in an interview with Sky Sports, he doubles down on his reasons, is that he has put the players and fans front and centre in his reasoning for making the move.
To be able to convince everyone that it’s for the good of the game is a tough sell indeed, though the Frenchman does make a persuasive argument.
One that, frankly it is hard to argue against, even if there’s an element of ‘Super League’ bias in part, when he speaks of players only wishing to play in the biggest games.
?? “The perception of time has changed and the younger generation wants to be entertained much more.”
Arsene Wenger gives his reasons for backing the biennial World Cup, saying that players want to play big games more regularly.pic.twitter.com/b1QmsmLSvM
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 15, 2021