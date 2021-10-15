By now, anyone connected with Barcelona will understand that their financial predicament precludes them from competing at the very top table for transfers.

That’s not to say that, in time, Joan Laporta and his board can’t sign off on deals which will allow the cloud to be lifted from the Camp Nou, as Barca seek to reassert their authority amongst Europe’s elite football clubs.

There’s little point in crying over spilt milk. The current situation has to be dealt with and if that means short-term pain for long-term gain, so be it.

That doesn’t mean the Catalans should lower their standards in terms of their acquisitions, however. Or indeed go looking to buy players where they already have ample cover.

Take Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard by way of example.

The Mirror note that Barca are monitoring the attacking midfielder’s situation, given that he’s turned down the offer of an extension with the Old Trafford outfit.

Though he excelled at West Ham whilst on loan, scoring nine and assisting five goals in 16 games per transfermarkt, Lingard is struggling to break into United’s first XI at present, and is only being given cursory minutes by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Why, therefore, would that qualify him to start in a Barca midfield which already boasts the talents of Gavi, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Riqui Puig and Frenkie de Jong, not to mention wingers such as Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Yusuf Demir?

Lingard’s need for regular football in order to be considered for England at World Cup 2022 is acknowledged, however, he just isn’t the right fit for a Camp Nou switch.