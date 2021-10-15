Though Barcelona would love to be able to compete with Europe’s elite clubs in the transfer market in the near future, their current financial predicament means that is almost impossible.

Where once they would rival any team in the world for the captures of the world’s best players, they simply can’t afford the outlay at present.

For a start, according to the official Barcelona website, the Espai Barca project, which will include the remodelling of Camp Nou, is conservatively going to cost €815m.

The club have just renewed young sensation Pedri, per the official Barcelona website, and there are other renewals, Ansu Fati being one, to consider.

It’s therefore no real surprise why Barca might be looking to replicate their dealings from this past summer, in order to keep the club on an even keel and as competitive as possible during what is a trying time for them.

Both Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen would be available on free transfers from Chelsea next summer, and, according to Fichajes, therefore represent an attractive hire for the Catalans.

At 25, Christensen is the younger of the two by a distance, and would arguably be a sound purchase, perhaps as a direct replacement for Gerard Pique.

Azpilicueta has the benefit of years of defensive experience at the top level and could provide cover for Sergino Dest or more centrally when required.

Given where the club are at present, both potential acquisitions wouldn’t be the worst piece of business they’ve ever done, and arguably make more sense than some of the purchases made by the previous administration.