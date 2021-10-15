“I’m sick of giving it to Messi” – Patrice Evra names two Chelsea stars as Ballon D’Or frontrunners

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has backed either Jorginho or N’Golo Kante to win the Ballon D’Or.

With Evra’s former Man United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo having been nominated for the 2021 Ballon D’Or, you wouldn’t be surprised if the Frenchman backed the Red Devils star to scoop the award.

Anyone with any sort of Man United affiliation is guilty of pandering to CR7, but in this case Evra clearly has no intention of doing so, rather he’s given his backing to two Chelsea players.

Evra is quoted by the Mirror revealing his tips for the Ballon D’Or – Jorginho or N’Golo Kante – while also noting that he is ‘SICK’ of seeing Lionel Messi be continually handed the accolade.

“In my opinion this Ballon d’Or is for Kante or Jorginho… I’m sick of giving it to Messi.”

“What did he win last year? Okay, the Copa America. With Barcelona what did he do?”

Messi is ranked among the favourites for the Ballon D’Or after his Copa America win. We’re talking about an international mini-tournament which has been held four times in six years (and twice won by Chile).

If the Argentine was to get the win this calendar year it would prove once and for all that it is nothing more than a popularity contest. There are far more deserving winners of the award, Jorginho and Kante being two of them.