Jurgen Klopp aims bizarre dig at Manchester City star over England call-up

Jurgen Klopp has launched a rather bizarre attack on Manchester City centre-back John Stones over his involvement for England.

Stones starred for England at Euro 2020, with his partnership with Harry Maguire providing the foundation for the Three Lions’ success.

However, he has fallen out of favour at Manchester City and is yet to play a single minute of action for the champions this campaign to date.

Still, he was selected in the England squad for the most recent international break, scoring the equaliser for Gareth Southgate’s men against Hungary.

Though Stones remains an important figure for England, Klopp does not appear convinced that he should be in the squad at all.

Klopp decided to take aim at the 27-year-old in bizarre fashion while speaking to the media on Friday, as is reported by Manchester Evening News:

“He’s in top shape [Gomez].”

“Sometimes Gareth reacts if you are not playing for your club you can’t play for the national team. Obviously there is a special rule for Mr Stones.”

“Joe hasn’t been called up, it would have helped him to have some games. He’s an exceptional centre-half. We have five exceptional centre-halves. Joe has nothing to do differently, just continue working and everything will be fine. They need to get settled, changing every week doesn’t make sense.”

The Liverpool manager fails to recognise that significance for club and country are two separate things entirely.

Just look at Raheem Sterling, who was rotated in and out of the Man City XI last term but was one of the best players at the Euro 2020 tournament.

Joe Gomez can count himself unlucky to have been left out of the England fold, but there is no reason for Klopp to take his frustration out on Stones.