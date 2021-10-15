Manchester United look to Bundesliga for £35.4m Anthony Martial replacement

Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby has reportedly been put forward as a potential replacement for Anthony Martial at Manchester United.

Martial was previously considered one of the finest talents in Europe. His performances for AS Monaco as a teenager led to suggestions that the Frenchman could have Ballon D’Or potential.

However, not all has gone to plan for the now 25-year-old, who has failed to establish himself as a key figure at Old Trafford, rather an option to buff out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking ranks.

He could now be set to depart Man United, with Fichajes reporting that the Red Devils will look to find a buyer for him and are already considering who they could bring in as a replacement.

The report notes that Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain and a full France international at just 22-years-old, has landed himself on Man United’s radar.

There is no mention in the report exactly how much Diaby would cost United, but Transfermarkt estimate his market value to be in the region of €42m [£35.4m].

That said, with the youngster under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2025, you wouldn’t be surprised if the German outfit demanded considerably more – especially with it being Man United they’re dealing with.