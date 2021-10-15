Manchester United reportedly took a TEN MINUTE flight after realising the M6 motorway was closed on Friday afternoon.

The Red Devils face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium tomorrow afternoon, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer well aware that he needs three points in order to keep the spotlight shone elsewhere.

Solskjaer will have wanted to ensure that the preparations for the game were seamless, but as per The Sun, United’s travel plans hit a major bump in the road (pardon the pun) after the M6 was unexpectedly shut.

As a result, as is mentioned in the report, the club made the controversial decision to fly for just ten minutes from Manchester Airport to East Midlands Airport, merely 100 miles.

In a time of HUGE climate anxiety, football clubs of Man United’s stature ought to be doing their bit in order to protect the environment. They clearly have very little intention of doing so.

The Red Devils’ carbon footprint is sizeable as it is, with the club flying all around Europe while competing in the Champions League, as well as making regular shorter trips around the UK.

There really is no justification for taking such a short and pointless flight. There are alternate ways to get from Manchester to Leicester, even if they will be lengthier and more complicated.

This highlights a problem in the game which is just a ticking time bomb. Clubs clearly have no interest in reducing their carbon footprints and are more interested in pandering to the needs of their players.