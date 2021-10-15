This weekend will likely see Steve Bruce take charge of Newcastle United for the very last time, in what will be his 1000th game as a manager.

On what should be a milestone occasion, Bruce is unlikely to be doing any sort of celebrating, even if the Magpies unexpectedly earn all three points against Tottenham Hotspur.

Even the man himself knows that his days are numbered, telling The Telegraph that he expects to be sacked by the new owners.

Perhaps, under normal circumstances, Bruce might’ve been given a stay of execution to show what he can do with a decent budget.

TalkSPORT’s Martin Keown has detailed why that ship has long since sailed and, frankly, he’s exactly right.

Newcastle haven’t just been poor of late – not managing to win a game all season – but were awful for the most part in the 2020/21 campaign.

? “Look at Steve’s record, there’s been a problem for a long time.” ? “From December to April they won 2 in 17 & they’ve not won this season!” ? “It’s been toxic for a long time & Bruce has played his part in that.” Martin Keown has his say on Steve Bruce’s time at #NUFC. pic.twitter.com/UOAsFcPoLO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 15, 2021

A lack of money has certainly played a part in that, undoubtedly, but if Bruce’s demeanour in his press conferences are a guide, it’s no wonder his players weren’t playing for him.

Downbeat and deflated, he didn’t radiate positivity and often came across as a ‘glass half empty’ person.

That’s not the sort of attitude that’s ever going to curry favour with ambitious owners who have the grandest of plans.