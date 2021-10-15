The temptation for Newcastle United’s new owners in the next couple of transfer windows might be to adopt the ‘kid in a sweetshop’ demeanour and just buy up anyone and everyone.

With money no object for the richest club in the world (according to MARCA), we have a genuine situation now where the Magpies are, perhaps, the first football club in history who could, theoretically, buy whoever they wanted.

Clearly, if throwing money around for the sake of it is the modus operandi, the Magpies will be doomed to further issues down the line.

Whomever Amanda Staveley and her directors choose as the manager to replace Steve Bruce has to bring clear ideas, both in terms of playing style and the type of personnel required to fit into the new project and its aims.

There will be some players that need to be seriously considered in any event, given that their skill set would be complimentary to any set-up. Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir is one such exponent.

Incredibly skilful and hard-working, he’s been the Verdiblancos’ fulcrum since arriving in 2019.

It would be a surprise if Betis weren’t to at least try and renew his current deal which runs out in 2023, and which means his current club could only realistically command a fee for him next summer if he decides against extending his stay.

According to FootMercato, Newcastle have already made tentative approaches to the player’s representatives.

If they follow up any initial enquiries, Fekir is bound to be a popular acquisition with the locals, used to watching creative players such as David Ginola, Laurent Robert or Hatem Ben-Arfa.

A breed of player that is are sorely missed on Tyneside.