Robert Lewandowski to Newcastle: Magpies linked with ambitious move to sign Bayern superstar

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move to tempt Robert Lewandowski away from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

Newcastle’s change of ownership has been covered in great detail. The key point, such is the nature of modern football, is the bank balance of those now pulling the strings at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies, who are currently sat in the Premier League relegation zone, have been propelled to the very top of football’s rich-list. They’re the richest football club on the planet.

As you’d expect, they’re beginning to be linked with players of a calibre which reflect that status, one of whom is Bayern Munich goal-machine Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has been tentatively linked with the Allianz Arena exit door, with agent Pini Zahavi thought to have been exploring options for the Pole to move on – some of which have been in the Premier League.

Chelsea were linked, but signed Romelu Lukaku. Man City have been mentioned, but Lewandowski is not an archetypal Pep Guardiola striker. The latest name to be thrown into the mix is Newcastle.

According to reports, Newcastle have a plan to take advantage of the uncertainty over Lewandowski’s future at Bayern and make him the face of the revolution on Tyneside.

There has been suggestion that Lewandowski would be interested in a move to the Premier League, with Newcastle now possessing the necessary riches to fund the transfer fee and his wage packet.

Whether Lewandowski would be keen on signing for Newcastle so early in the project remains to be seen, but if the reports are accurate, the Newcastle ownership are ready to show some REAL ambition.