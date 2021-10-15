Paul Pogba concern for Man United as Euro giants prepare lucrative financial package

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a lucrative financial package to tempt Paul Pogba away from Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

As you could have predicted, speculation over Pogba’s future at Old Trafford is beginning to intensify. The Frenchman’s contract is due to expire next summer, meaning he will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with any interested parties as soon as the January transfer window.

While remaining a Man United player will be an attractive proposal for Pogba, with the 28-year-old having begun his career in Manchester and currently features in a squad as strong as any on the planet, there are some clubs that you’ll find it hard to say no to. Real Madrid is one of those.

According to ABC, not only are Los Blancos keen to bring Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu, but they’re prepared to offer him as much as €14m-a-year after tax in hope of convincing him to join. That works out as almost £230k-a-week, net. That’s quite ridiculous money.

As if signing for arguably the biggest club on the planet wasn’t enough of a draw for Pogba, he’s also reportedly set to be healthily financially compensated, should he make the decision to leave Man United on a Bosman. There are nervy times ahead for the Red Devils faithful…