Next summer’s transfer window could see the merry-go-round turning apace once it’s known where Erling Haaland is going to end up.

The young Norwegian is likely to be the most sought after name in the transfer window, with most of Europe’s elite clubs vying for his services.

Christian Falk of Bild detailed in a tweet that Bayern Munich have discussed the possibility of bringing the 21-year-old to Bavaria, and would aim to do so if Robert Lewandowski’s career at the club is coming to an end.

The Polish hit man has been an incredible servant for Bayern, however, he isn’t getting any younger.

Even at 33 years of age (34 by the beginning of the 22/23 campaign), Lewandowski still knows where the goal is, though it’s arguable that, despite his natural goalscoring instincts, he’s not as sharp as he once was.

It’s for that reason why Manchester City, who have been linked with the player by his agent, Pini Zahavi, per Bild, and cited by Manchester Evening News, should be looking to concentrate their efforts for a top-level striker elsewhere.

Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers can, for all intents and purposes, sign the biggest names in the sport, and their purpose would be much better served by putting pressure on Tottenham Hotspur to part with Harry Kane once more.

The England captain knows the league and is still in his prime at 28. His loss of form at this stage can surely be attributed to a summer where he expected to end up at the Etihad Stadium.

Though he would almost certainly be more expensive than Lewandowski, he would provide better value for money in the longer term as there would still be a resale value if City ever decided to go down that route in the future.