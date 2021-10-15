Liverpool linked with cut-price €25m transfer of world-class midfielder

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise swoop for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

Kroos is one of the finest midfielders of his generation. The bond he formed with Luka Modric in the middle of the park for Real Madrid will be spoken of for years to come, with the sheer amount of success they achieved on the European stage testament to their star quality.

The German’s career is beginning to wind down to a close, but there has been some suggestion that Kroos could have one more big move in him before he hangs up his boots. A report by El Nacional provides the info that Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing him.

Klopp, a German himself, is understood to be a huge admirer of Kroos and what he offers in central areas of the field. With Liverpool having failed to replace Gini Wijnaldum, though Kroos is not a like-for-like, he would take up that spot in the first-team squad.

The report notes that €25m [£21m] would be enough to convince Real Madrid to sell, which leaves it looking like a no-brainer for Liverpool and any other club which has dreamed of having Kroos in their midfield over the years.