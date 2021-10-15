Tottenham duo test positive for COVID-19 ahead of clash with Newcastle United

Two Tottenham players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from international duty.

Spurs have endured a so-so start to the season, with the absence of Harry Kane’s usual performance level doing Nuno Espirito Santo no favours in the opening weeks of his tenure in North London.

Next up for Tottenham is a trip to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United, buoyant under new ownership and looking to get points on the board in order to escape the Premier League relegation zone.

Spurs have been handed a considerable blow ahead of the game, according to Football.London, with two players having returned positive COVID-19 tests after arriving back from the international break.

There is currently no clarity on exactly who the two players are. Tottenham appear keen on keeping the information under the wraps ahead of the fixture, rather than aiding their opponent’s preparations.

Unconfirmed reports such as claims made Paul O’Keefe name the two players in question as Heung-min Son and Bryan Gil. However, it’s important to stress that those are just rumours at this point in time.

When the lineups are released tomorrow afternoon an hour before kick-off, we’ll know for sure exactly which two Tottenham players have been exposed to the virus. In the meantime, we wish them well.