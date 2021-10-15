Every so often a young player will work their way through a club’s academy like a knife through butter, they’re that good.

‘Age appropriate’ games don’t really concern them because their talent ensures that playing against those a few years older is the norm.

As a teenager at Fulham, Ryan Sessegnon was earmarked as one to watch, and even began training with the club’s first-team at 15 years of age, noted by football.london.

His star continued to ascend, and a move to London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, was the result of consistently good and mature performances for the west Londoners.

Even as recently as last season, Spurs staff were of the opinion, say Football Insider, that Sessegnon was a ‘world beater.’

He may have been destined for greatness, but, like so many other young talents, early promise isn’t fulfilled, and a journeyman career often results.

Just 15 appearances at Tottenham since signing for them in 2019 (a loan to Hoffenheim notwithstanding), per transfermarkt, tells its own story.

With no realistic possibility of forcing his way into the first team in the near future, Nuno Espirito Santo using other left-back options at present, the possibility of a move remains.

Takvim, cited by The Sun, suggest a switch to Turkish giants, Fenerbahce, could be on the cards, and whilst it’s hardly ideal, it would offer Sessegnon the opportunity of regular first-team experience.

That’s critical for his development given that he’s still only 21 years of age.