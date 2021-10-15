Thomas Tuchel facing Chelsea selection crisis ahead of trip to buoyant Brentford

Thomas Tuchel has a pretty torrid selection situation to contend with ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Brentford this weekend.

The Champions of Europe have been one of the fastest starters in the Premier League this campaign, sitting top of the Premier League after seven games played.

Chelsea will be looking to continue that momentum over the next four weeks before club football takes yet another break to make way for international fixtures.

However, the German has a potential crisis on his hands as Chelsea prepare to visit the Brentford Community Stadium, a place where both Arsenal and Liverpool have already dropped points this season.

? Thiago Silva

? Antonio Rudiger

? Christian Pulisic

? Hakim Ziyech

? Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the #Chelsea team news to face Brentford. https://t.co/gC1LNCu8Iu — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) October 15, 2021

Chelsea have the necessary depth in attack to be able to deal with the absence of Christian Pulisic and Antonio Rudiger, but the real concern for the Blues is at the back.

To be without Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva is to lose two of a back three which was central to Chelsea winning the Champions League last campaign.

Tuchel is evidently not best pleased with the reasoning behind Silva’s absence, either, with the 37-year-old having played 90 minutes for Brazil just YESTERDAY.

Here’s what the Chelsea boss had to say on the matter [at 1:42].

You can understand Tuchel’s frustration and you imagine he won’t be the only manager in the Premier League feeling the same. A solution needs to be found which permits South American players to feature for their clubs the weekend after the break.

The current situation is simply not sustainable.