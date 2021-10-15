Good news for Manchester United as Champions League ban appeal is successful

Manchester United FC
In what is a huge boost for Manchester United in the Champions League, their appeal of Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s two game ban has been reduced.

Wan-Bissaka was shown a straight red as Man United took on Young Boys in their Champions League group opener. His challenge on Christopher Pereira was a nasty one – but also a little unfortunate.

Man United went on to lose the match and Wan-Bissaka was subsequently banned for two Champions League games, the first of which he served against Villarreal last time out in Europe.

The Englishman was also set to miss Man United’s clash with Atalanta, but he will now be allowed to feature after the Red Devils’ appeal to UEFA proved successful.

A UEFA statement (quoted by The Athletic) read:

“The appeal lodged by Manchester United has been upheld.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (right) was sent off against Young Boys last month.

“Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decision of 23 September 2021 is amended as follows: To suspend Manchester United player, Mr. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, for the next one (1) UEFA club competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible, for rough play.”

Man United fans are likely to see this as justice done. The red card was the correct decision on the night, but Wan-Bissaka only had eyes for the ball and a two-game ban seemed excessive.

All due respect to Diogo Dalot, Wan-Bissaka’s deputy at right-back, he is far more defensively fragile than his teammate. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be quietly happy that he won’t have to rely on him next Wednesday.

