As has been seen with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho, young English players continue to make something of a splash on the continent.

Whilst not quite out of sight, out of mind, the glare of publicity perhaps isn’t so bright for those players plying their trade outside of the Premier League.

It therefore allows development to continue relatively unhindered during what might be considered one of the most important phases of a player’s career.

That’s certainly been the case for 21-year-old goalkeeping sensation, Etienne Green, a 6ft 4in stopper that is currently plying his trade, coincidentally, at St. Etienne.

Born in Colchester, Essex, Green moved to France with his family aged four, and has previously represented France at U21 level.

However, though the reasons aren’t clear, he has swapped his allegiance back to the Three Lions, and is on the verge of a senior breakthrough after impressing for Lee Carsley’s U21 side and for Claude Puel at St. Etienne, where he’s making a real name for himself.

Teamtalk note that both West Ham and Tottenham are keeping tabs on Green, with their current custodians, Lukasz Fabianski and Hugo Lloris, both in their mid-thirties and, perhaps, with their best days behind them.